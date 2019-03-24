|
Beatrice James, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019.Beatrice is survived by her husband, Jerry James; children, Chris Alston, Rahshahn Alston, and Shannon Alston; step-children, Melinda Davis, Melissa James, and Marquette Bottorf; siblings, Anne Marie Gibson, Barbara Allen, Jerlean Williams, Lawrence Alston, and Ellen Taylor; grandmother of 10.Service is Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 W. Jackson Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077, where family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 25, 2019