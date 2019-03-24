Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
428 W. Jackson Street
Painesville, OH
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
428 W. Jackson Street
Painesville, OH
Beatrice James Obituary
Beatrice James, age 64, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2019.Beatrice is survived by her husband, Jerry James; children, Chris Alston, Rahshahn Alston, and Shannon Alston; step-children, Melinda Davis, Melissa James, and Marquette Bottorf; siblings, Anne Marie Gibson, Barbara Allen, Jerlean Williams, Lawrence Alston, and Ellen Taylor; grandmother of 10.Service is Wednesday, March 27, 2019, 12:00 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 428 W. Jackson Street, Painesville, Ohio 44077, where family will receive friends at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 25, 2019
