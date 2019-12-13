Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
8560 Mentor Ave.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Beatrice S. Lenarcic


1922 - 2019
Beatrice S. Lenarcic Obituary
Funeral Mass for Beatrice S. (nee Reilly) Lenarcic, 98, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Fr. Tom Elsasser will officiate. Mrs. Lenarcic passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at The Belvedere of Westlake. She was born Sept. 18, 1922, in Cleveland. Beatrice was a loving grandmother; sister-in-law of Richard Masin; and aunt, and cousin of many. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vincent; parents, Frank and Mary Margaret (nee McGovern) Reilly; and siblings, Eileen M. (William, dec.) Gallagher, Eleanor Masin, John Francis “Frank” (Berniece, dec.) Reilly, Eugene P. (Ann, dec.) Reilly, Michael J. (Honni, dec,) Reilly, and Rosemary (Martin, dec.) Simiele. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Donations in her name are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019
