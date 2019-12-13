|
|
Funeral Mass for Beatrice S. (nee Reilly) Lenarcic, 98, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Fr. Tom Elsasser will officiate. Mrs. Lenarcic passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at The Belvedere of Westlake. She was born Sept. 18, 1922, in Cleveland. Beatrice was a loving grandmother; sister-in-law of Richard Masin; and aunt, and cousin of many. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Vincent; parents, Frank and Mary Margaret (nee McGovern) Reilly; and siblings, Eileen M. (William, dec.) Gallagher, Eleanor Masin, John Francis “Frank” (Berniece, dec.) Reilly, Eugene P. (Ann, dec.) Reilly, Michael J. (Honni, dec,) Reilly, and Rosemary (Martin, dec.) Simiele. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. Donations in her name are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans at www.DAV.org. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019