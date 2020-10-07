Belva K. (Kuchenbacker) Moran, age 95 of Mentor, died Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center, Concord Twp, OH. She was born October 18, 1924, in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Moran was raised in Euclid, Ohio. She was a Spelling Bee Champion in high school and the 1st Runner Up to Miss Cleveland. She graduated from Euclid High School in 1942 and graduated from Ohio University in 1946 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. In June of 1949, she married her college Sweetheart. She worked many years in the Federal Court System before leaving to care for her ailing mother-in-law. The following year, she had her son and two years later her daughter.Belva enjoyed keeping up with her friends from her school years. She was an Active Member of the North East Section of the Ohio University Women’s Club where she served on multiple committees. She was an avid sports enthusiast, participating in her younger years and watching her children and grandchildren throughout all their sporting events. She had both of her children on ice skates before their first birthday. Family was the most important thing to Belva. She spent time traveling the country with her children enjoying the national parks. She was a devoted Christian and a member of the Mentor Plains United Methodist Church Women’s Club. She retired from May Company/Kaufman’s in 1991 to care full time for her grandchildren. In later years, Belva spent time watching sporting events on TV, attending her grandchildren’s events, reading, crocheting, playing with her children’s dogs, and attending church services at Mentor Plains United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Mentor Senior Center. After she was no longer able to drive, she took great pride in keeping her independence by riding Lake Tran Dial a Ride to all her appointments and celebrated her 90th birthday and free rides for the rest of her life.Survivors include her children: Gregory J. (Staci Ann) Moran and Jean A. Moran-Hadden, grandchildren: Chase and Victoria “Tori” Moran, and grand dog: Seger. She is also survived by nieces, cousins, and extended family.Preceding Belva in death is her husband: Joseph J. Moran (1971), parents: Albert and Josephine “Cornelia” Kuchenbacker (1976), and sister: Cornelia “Cookie” Smith (2018). A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, 7271 Lake Shore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Private family inurnment will be at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to: “North East Section of Ohio University Women’s Club” for a memorial scholarship. Donations can be sent to the family to be forwarded to the scholarship fund at Jean Moran-Hadden, 9180 Sarah Court, Mentor, Ohio 44060. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
