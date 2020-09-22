Belva L. Raines (nee Rasnick), age 92, beloved wife of the late Miles Q.; loving mother of Kenneth (wife Christine), Danny (wife Deborah), Robert (wife Donna), Timothy (wife Melissa), Michelle Petrac (husband Dominic) and the late Clifton Marshall; devoted grandmother of 13 and great-grandmother of 13; cherished daughter of the late Woodford and Susan (nee Sykes) Rasnick; dearest sister of Earl Rasnick (wife Penny) and the late Mavis Durham (husband Al, deceased), Ida and Clifton Rasnick (wife Wilma); dear aunt and great-aunt of many. Belva passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on September 20, 2020. She was born on July 4, 1928, in Clintwood, Virginia. In 1946, she married the love of her life and started what would become her greatest joy, her family. The couple moved with their first child to Ohio, eventually settling in Willoughby Hills where she resided for 55 years before moving to Mentor six years ago. Belva raised her five children while enjoying the outdoors and gardening, turning her hobby into Raines’ Farm, a local produce stand known to many. She enjoyed cooking, canning, music and dancing. For many years, she was a member of the VFW Willoughby Hills Post 4358 Ladies Auxiliary. She will be remembered as a sweet, kind Southern lady who, even after 70 years, never lost her accent. She was a loving woman, devoted to her family, kind and welcoming to all she met, but with an admirable inner strength. Belva, although quiet, was also quick with a smile and enjoyed making others laugh. She was graceful and elegant. This gentle soul will be dearly missed. Contributions may be made in memory of Belva to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Celebration of Life Service Friday, September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Belva at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 3 to 7 p.m. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at: www.DeJohnCares.com
.