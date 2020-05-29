Born December 4, 1941, Died May 15, 2020 age 78 of Spring Hill Florida. Ben and his wife Marion of 45 years moved to Florida nine years ago from Mentor OH. Ben was born to Salvatore (Sam) and Carolina Pollice. He is survived by his wife Marion (Forcht), daughter Deborah Lynne Leo (Ron) of Chardon OH, daughter Cara Marisa Gaboury (Thomas) and granddaughter Piper of Franklin TN. Ben was preceded in death by his two sisters, Rose Husak (Anthony) and Josephine McLaughlin (Joseph). Ben was a pioneer and champion for the cause of biblical principles for freedom across America when he founded the Northeast Ohio Round Table in 1981. Due to the ongoing health crisis, a private graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chesterland, Ohio. The service will be livestreamed at www.gattozziandson.com beginning at 11:00 am. Click on Ben’s obituary and then “Join Livestream” under “Services”.
Published in News-Herald from May 29 to May 30, 2020.