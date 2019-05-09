News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Myers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Keith Myers

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benjamin Keith Myers Obituary
Funeral Services for Benjamin Keith Myers, age 71, will be 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, Ohio. Friends will be received 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., before the service. Mr. Myers was born January 28, 1948 in Westfield, New York to Samuel and Esther Myers. He passed away, May 4, 2019 in Cleveland. Ben was a 1968 Perry High School graduate. He served as a Staff Sargent in the U. S. Army, in Vietnam. He was employed as an instrument polisher for Conn-Selmer Instrument Company in Willoughby for many years. Benjamin enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking and pitching horseshoes. He was a member of the Sunflower R.V. Resort Horseshoe Club in Arizona. Ben is survived by his daughter, Christina (Michael) Pennington of Willoughby; sons, Benjamin Myers of Newbury, Mitchell (Mallory) Myers of Newbury; brother, Sam (Jeanne) Myers of Rock Creek; sisters, Ginny Sidlo of Madison, Zona James of Jamestown, N. Carolina, and Carol (Glen) Phillips of Pontiac, Illinois; grandchildren, Kyle Lemmo, Olivia Pennington, Angel Myers, Drake Myers, Camden Myers, and Brayden Myers; beloved companion, Bonnie Montgomery of Concord Township. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Myers; sisters, Maryann Brown, Dorothy Mae Judd, and Billie Mellon. Donations in Ben’s memory may be made to the , 600 River Avenue, Ste 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in News-Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now