Bernadette Coffey
Bernadette (nee Danaher) Coffey, 91, of Mentor, passed peacefully at her home Nov. 20, 2020. Bernadette was born Sept. 6, 1929. Bernadette worked at Gilmour Academy for 34 years, managing the Middle and Lower School offices and later assisted in the Academy business office. She was a devout Catholic, who saw each day as a blessing. Her Irish humor brought smiles to all who knew and loved her. Bernadette was the devoted mother of Kathy (Bob) Kenny, Colleen Burke and Kevin Coffey; awesome “Grammy” of Michaela, Mary and Maureen Kenny, Kelly Stakich (Ryan), Jennifer Bajc, Tim and Patrick Burke, Michael (Kelly Walsh) and Matthew (Alyssa France) Coffey; great-grandmother of Elena Claire, Iris Bernadette and Josephine Eilish Coffey; favorite aunt and cousin to the Danahers, Murrays and McLaughlins; and cherished companion of Atticus and Louis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael. Because of COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, the family will celebrate a Memorial Mass in the spring of 2021. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would truly appreciate that donations be made to Gilmour Academy Lower School, 34001 Cedar Road, Gates Mills, OH 44040 or Canine Companions for Independence, North Central Region, 7480 New Albany Condit Road, New Albany, OH 43054. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


Published in News-Herald from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
