McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:15 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd.
Seville, OH
View Map
Interment
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Road
Seville, OH
View Map
Resources
Bernard A. Nero Obituary
Bernard A. Nero, 76, of Willoughby, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Sept. 8, 1943, in Euclid, he grew up in Euclid, but had been a lifetime Lake County resident, living in Willowick before moving to Willoughby. Bernard was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War and was active in Point Man Ministries. He was a member of Lighthouse Church in Leroy Township, a very avid bowler for many years at Wickliffe Lanes, and enjoyed shooting. Mr. Nero had worked as a welder for Cres Cor of Mentor, and had worked at the family owned and operated Aero Welding for more than 40 years. Bernard was the beloved husband of 37 years to Donna J. (nee Jordan) Nero; loving father of Brooke J. (Mike) Healy, Nate A. (Marilyn Wickenheiser, M.D.) Nero, and Nick Nero; cherished grandfather of J.J. Healy; brother of Dolores Zaferatos; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bennie and Lena (nee Providenti) Nero; and brother-in-law, Pete Zaferatos. Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. A graveside service and interment will take place 12:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Road, Seville with Military Honors. (Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:15 p.m.) To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
