Bernard Balchak, age 83. Loving husband of Mary Louise (nee Suhy); devoted father of Terice Escott (deceased), Denise (Jeff Prince), and Patrice Latessa; dear grandfather of David and Terice Latessa; brother of Michael and the late Paul and James; uncle of many.Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., and on Wednesday from 10 until 11 am at St. Augustine Church, 2486 W. 14 St., Cleveland, Ohio 44113 where a Funeral Mass will be held at 11 am.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine Church Ministries. www.Jakubs.com
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 10, 2019