Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Bernard C. Stadler, 64, of Mentor, passed away February 3, 2019 at his home with his family by his side.He was born January 25, 1955, in Brookville, PA.Bernard was a maintenance worker at Hall Chemical for 27 years.He enjoyed watching his grandkids and spending time with his family.Survivors are his children, Michelle (Bryant) Lester, Robert (Crystal) Stadler, and Melissa (Lee) Mizer; grandchildren, Noah, Kayla, Ryan, Chloe, Leon, Leilah, and Landon; siblings, Mary Rose Armitage, Deborah (Jesse) Anderson, Leonard “Jack” Stadler, and Gerald (Peggy) Stadler; and many loving nieces, nephews, and other family members.He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Mary Jane Stadler.The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.A memorial service to celebrate Bernard’s life will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Private family inurnment will be held at All Souls Cemetery.Contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 West Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, Illinois 60631.Send flowers and offer condolences at:www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Feb. 17, 2019
