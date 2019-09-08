|
Funeral services for Bernard Gregory “Greg” Matty, 69, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St., (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. Fr. Tim Plavac will officiate.Mr. Matty passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Township.Born Sept. 8, 1949, in Brownsville, Pa., he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 37 years.Greg was a U.S. Army veteran and member of the AmVets Post 40 in Mentor Headlands, where he served as Post Commander for several years, and as District 20 Commander in 2003. He was an avid sportsman, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, but not necessarily in that order.Greg was a retired machinist, working at Princeton Tool Inc. of Mentor.He was the dear brother of Joanne C. (Joseph) Koynock, Michael P. (Kathleen) Matty, Nancy L. McGuire, and Kathleen A. (Bruce) Childs; and loving uncle of many nieces and nephews.Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Paul P. and Catherine (nee Hroblak) Matty; brother, Timothy T. Matty; sister-in-law, Rita Matty; and brother-in-law, Tom McGuire.Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 9, 2019