Private services will be held at a later date for Bernard M. O’Gara, age 79, a resident of Fairport Harbor since 2016, formerly of San Diego, California and Salem, Ohio.He was the son of Michael John and Margaret (Hopkins) O’Gara born on October 4, 1939 in the Bronx New York, and passed away March 17, 2019 at his home in Fairport Harbor.Bernard served in the US Army and was employed as a contract administrator for several companies including Titan Systems, and S A I in California, and P 3 I in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.He was a graduate of St. Francis De Sales High School in Utica New York and received his bachelor’s in science degree from Utica College.He enjoyed reading, the Kentucky Derby, antiques, working the New York Times crossword puzzles, and he loved being outdoors.Bernard is survived by his wife, Martha Ann “Marty” (Kennell) O’Gara; brother, Robert (Sally) O’Gara of Pittsburgh PA; nephews, Brian (Lauren) O’ Gara of Ligonier, PA, and Kevin O’Gara of Pittsburgh, PA; and four great-nieces, Genevieve, Aislin, Imogene and Vivian.He was preceded in death by his parents.Contributions in Bernard’s memory may be made to the Fairport Harbor Marine Museum, 129 Second Street, Fairport Harbor, Ohio 44077.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 24, 2019
