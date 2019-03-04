Bernard R. Marino, of Mentor, OH, was freed on February 25, 2019 from a lengthy illness that he fought in the same manner he lived his life: with courage, a biting stubbornness, determination, and an unbreakable spirit and resilience.Bernie was the first born son of Mary and the late Raymond Marino of Pittsburgh, PA, where Bernie was born and raised. He was a fiercely devoted and dedicated father as well as a doting grandfather.Bernie worked tirelessly his entire life to see his dream of his own restaurant realized, and accomplished his dream by opening Marino’s Bar and Restaurant with his sons.He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Marino, and is survived by his treasured mother, Mary of Pittsburgh, PA; Robin Fritts, his greatest advocate and the love of his life who has stood by his side through every twist and turn; his loving sons, Remo and Christopher, whom were his proudest accomplishment and truly his best friends; and his beloved grandson, Dominic, who was his world. Also survived by his brother, Raymond (Diane) Marino; sister, Cynthia (Peter) Citriniti; and his adoring nieces, nephews, cousins and an endless list of friends, all whom he cherished deeply.A Celebration of Life Service for Bernie will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Marino’s Bar & Grill, 29701 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe.Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe, (440)943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com. Published in News-Herald on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary