Bernard Roi Campbell, II, age 81, of Chardon, OH, passed away on May 17, 2019 at Chardon Healthcare. Born December 14, 1937 to Bernard Roi and Rita Mae (nee: Pontius) Campbell, he spent his early years in Hambden and Chester Townships. When the family moved from Hambden to Chester Township, he and his brothers would engage in friendly car races to and from Chardon High School, where he graduated in 1955. In 1959, Bernard married Joan Aitken in Chardon, where they moved in 1960. A graduate of John Carroll University, he spent his career at General Electric, of which he was very proud. In addition, he was an expert in carpentry, electrical work, and plumbing. Throughout his life, Bernard was passionately involved in the Chardon High School Alumni Association and the Chardon Square Association. Survivors include sons, Kenneth (Lisa), Patrick, and Raymond; brothers, John (Carol) and Michael (Melodie); sister, Katherine; and grandchildren, Jessie, Courtney, Olivia, and Alex. He was preceded by his wife; parents; brother, William; and sister, Elizabeth. A Celebration of Life will take place Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chardon High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 161, Chardon, OH 44024. Special thanks to Konrad and Janet Luther whose love and attention were cherished by Bernard. Information and condolences online at: www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 21, 2019
