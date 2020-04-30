Bernardine Marie Suba
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bernardine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernardine Marie Suba, 86, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Linda. Born December 20, 1933, in Republic, Pa., to Helen and Michael Komara, she married Edward W. Suba in Republic, Pa., June 13, 1953. Mrs. Suba was employed by the Willoughby-Eastlake School System as a cafeteria worker for 10 years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Madison. She enjoyed roller skating, playing bingo, following her children’s sporting events and going to garage sales and flea markets. She and her husband also loved their frequent trips to Las Vegas. Survivors are six sons, Edward W. Suba Jr. of Akron, Larry Suba (Emmie) of Canton, David (Mary) Suba of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Michael (Lois Ann) Suba of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Greg (Caroline) Suba of Painesville, and Rick (Tracy) Suba of Russell Township; two daughters, Linda (Larry) Gavorski of Madison, and Deb (Heidi) Suba of Painesville; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marie (John) Niconchek of Titusville, Pa.; and her cherished cat, Pebbles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and her parents. Private family Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at North Madison Cemetery. Father Sean Donnelly from Immaculate Conception Church in Madison will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Bernardine’s name to Holy Cat Whiskers Rescue, 2585 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057, or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at https://www.behmfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
North Madison Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved