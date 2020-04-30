Bernardine Marie Suba, 86, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Linda. Born December 20, 1933, in Republic, Pa., to Helen and Michael Komara, she married Edward W. Suba in Republic, Pa., June 13, 1953. Mrs. Suba was employed by the Willoughby-Eastlake School System as a cafeteria worker for 10 years. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Madison. She enjoyed roller skating, playing bingo, following her children’s sporting events and going to garage sales and flea markets. She and her husband also loved their frequent trips to Las Vegas. Survivors are six sons, Edward W. Suba Jr. of Akron, Larry Suba (Emmie) of Canton, David (Mary) Suba of Ft. Pierce, Fla., Michael (Lois Ann) Suba of Mentor-on-the-Lake, Greg (Caroline) Suba of Painesville, and Rick (Tracy) Suba of Russell Township; two daughters, Linda (Larry) Gavorski of Madison, and Deb (Heidi) Suba of Painesville; 18 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her sister, Marie (John) Niconchek of Titusville, Pa.; and her cherished cat, Pebbles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and her parents. Private family Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at North Madison Cemetery. Father Sean Donnelly from Immaculate Conception Church in Madison will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Bernardine’s name to Holy Cat Whiskers Rescue, 2585 Hubbard Rd., Madison, OH 44057, or to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119. The Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River St., Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at https://www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.