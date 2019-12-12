|
Bernice Dean, 94, of Claridon Township, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at UH Geauga Medical Center with her family by her side. She is “Together Again” with her beloved husband, Charles W. Dean. They were married 72 years before he died June 28, 2018. Bernice was born on July 26, 1925 in Tuckerman, Arkansas. She was the daughter of Newt and Roseta Comstock. She worked at Chardon Rubber, Newbury Rubber, and Geauga Industries and Roto-hoe. She loved being outdoors, gardening, and reading. She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for several years and always enjoyed helping people. She also loved joking with everyone and being the peacemaker of the family. Her nickname given by her family when she was young was “Jesse James.” She will be missed dearly. Bernice is survived by her three children, Larry W. (Linda) Dean Sr., Brenda Sue (Dan) Carter, and James Dean; grandchildren, Larry (Gina) Dean Jr., Eric (Audra) Dean, Dustin Carter, Kimberly (Billy) Sexton; eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Lilly Louise Smith, Ruth (Robert) Hayden, and Exie Chastian. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles; two brothers, Bud and Dean Comstock; and two sisters, Tressie Finley and Festna Lawrence. Calling hours will be held 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life at 12:00 Noon Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High Street, Middlefield, Ohio 44062. Burial will follow at East Claridon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Geauga Dept. of Aging, “ADS Program” specified on memo line, 470 Center St., Bldg. #2, Chardon, OH 44024. Share memories and condolences at www.slyffh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 13, 2019