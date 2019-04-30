Home

Bernice Moon, age 98, passed away Friday, March 29, in Columbus, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, W. Harold Moon. Bea is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Hall of Worthington, Ohio; grandson, Darek Nalle of Moscow, Idaho; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Nalle of Moscow, Idaho; and stepson, Clifford Moon (Donna) of Mentor, Ohio. A private graveside service was held on Monday, April 8, 2019. Reverend Vanessa Clark of St. James Episcopal Church officiated.Interment Riverside Cemetery, Painesville.
Published in News-Herald on May 5, 2019
