Bernice L. Shalega, age 91, passed away peacefully at home in New Albany, OH on June 2, 2019.She was originally from Painesville, OH and is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents, Edward and Alice Anderson; siblings, William Anderson, Ruth Gillespie, and Carol Williams. She is survived by daughter, Shelly Queen; granddaughter, Melissa (Matt) Darby; and great-granddaughter, Hunter Darby. Inurnment to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bernice's honor to any local hospice of your choice. Day Funeral Service is honored to serve the family of Bernice Shalega.
Published in News-Herald on June 4, 2019
