Bernard A. “Bernie” Rye, 83 years old, passed away at home on October 3, 2020, with his adoring wife, Margelaine (Margie) and his beloved companion, WoeBeGone (aka WoBee) by his side.Bernie was born to Anthony and MaryAnn Rye in Masontown, PA, where he and his family lived throughout his childhood. After graduating from Masontown High School and California University of Pennsylvania, he moved to Lake County, Ohio and began his teaching career in the Mentor Public Schools System. Loyal and committed to a fault, Bernie taught social studies and later geography to 7th grade students at Mentor Ridge Junior High for 25 years.Although he never personally wrestled, Bernie coached Junior High wrestling and later refereed Junior High, High School, and College wrestling matches. Bernie was inducted into the into the Ohio Wrestling Officials Hall of Fame in 1994. Bernie officiated 26 Sectionals, 32 Districts, 10 State Tournaments, was President of the Northeast Ohio Wrestling Officials 1970-1971, Advisory Board 1968-1975, was Greater Cleveland Wrestling Official of the Year in 1975 and 1979.Working with his closest friend Ken Roskos, Bernie spent his summers at Red Barn Camp in Kirtland, Ohio helping boys develop the life skills to grow to be upstanding men.Bernie’s gentle kindness, loyalty and generous heart enriched the lives of all who knew him.Bernie is survived his loving family, wife, Margelaine (nee: Lange) of 32 years; daughter, Kimberly Rye of Alpharetta, GA; son, Jeffrey Rye of Philadelphia, PA; his beloved sister, Marcella (Frank) Blout of Carmichaels, PA; brother-in-law, Frank Zonarich of Olathe, KS; niece, Alyssa-Rae (Kyle) Younger of Olathe, KS; nephew, Stephen Zonarich of Georgetown, CA; great nieces, Emily Rae and Zoe Younger and great nephew, Kellan Younger of Olathe, KS.He also leaves his brother-in-law, Lance (Jennifer) Lange of Willoughby, OH; sister-in-law, JoAnn (Curtis) Crowder of Mentor, OH; nephew, Ryan (Amanda) Lange of Downington, PA; niece, Katherine Sargent of Mentor, OH; nephew, Daniel Crowder of Mentor, OH; great nephew, Michael Sargent of Mentor, OH; niece, Jessica (David) Salesky; great nephews, Mack, Benjamin, and Adam Salesky and great niece, Josie Salesky of Willoughby, OH.Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Mary Ann Rye and his beloved sister, Dolores “Dee” Zonarich.The Rye family greatly appreciates the services of Grace Hospice caregivers and sincerely thanks Michelle, Brianne, Rick, Aimee, and Laura who gave excellent care and comfort to Bernie during his last days.A Remembrance gathering will be held in the future. Donations in Bernie’s memory may be made to Red Oak Camp, 9057 Kirtland Chardon Rd Kirtland OH 44094.Bernie’s final request, WMWYHAMSD - Wear Mask, Wash your Hands, and Maintain Social Distance and Vote.