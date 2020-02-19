|
Berniece M. Smith, age 91, a longtime resident of Painesville, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 5, 1928. Mrs. Smith worked at Neff-Perkins for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Smith; son, David Smith; daughter, Judy Hughes; brother, Bud Wolfe; and mother, Viola Robinson. Survivors are her sons, Danny (Maryellen) of Kirtland, Jack of Painesville; grandson, David Smith II (Crystel); grandson, Jeff Hughes (Wendy); granddaughter, Diane Parisi (Ben); and many great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Friends will be received 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2020