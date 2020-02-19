News-Herald Obituaries
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
1928 - 2020
Berniece M. Smith Obituary
Berniece M. Smith, age 91, a longtime resident of Painesville, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at her residence. She was born July 5, 1928. Mrs. Smith worked at Neff-Perkins for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Smith; son, David Smith; daughter, Judy Hughes; brother, Bud Wolfe; and mother, Viola Robinson. Survivors are her sons, Danny (Maryellen) of Kirtland, Jack of Painesville; grandson, David Smith II (Crystel); grandson, Jeff Hughes (Wendy); granddaughter, Diane Parisi (Ben); and many great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Friends will be received 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 20, 2020
