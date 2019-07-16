|
|
Bertalan J. Toth, age 93, beloved husband of the late Doris; brother of the late Elizabeth Krejci; step brother of Louis Buza (Kathy); uncle of Carolyn Peck (Norman), Suzanne Abel (John), Gary Ravetto, Teri Jo Finfrock (Kirk). Bert was a World War II Army Veteran, receiving the Purple Heart, and a Firefighter for the City of Cleveland. Bert died July 15, 2019. Funeral Service Saturday, July 20 at 11 a.m. at First Covenant Church, 29400 Chardon Rd., Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Entombment at Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Contributions to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in News-Herald on July 17, 2019