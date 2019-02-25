Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burr Funeral Home
116 South Street
Chardon, OH 44024
(440) 285-2182
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Holowaty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Holowaty

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bertha Holowaty Obituary
Bertha Holowaty, of Perry, OH, formerly of Chardon, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, at the age of 90.She was the daughter of Louis and Esther Meyers of Edgewater, FL and Huntsburg, OH.She is survived by daughter, Elaine Hurt of Painesville; and son, Terry "Toby" Holowaty of League City, TX; grandson, Adam (Danielle) Hurt of Mentor, OH; and granddaughter, Nicole (Scott) Nixdorf of Tomball, TX; two great-grandsons, Steven and Lucas of Tomball, TX.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, George; and son, Gregory, both of Perry, OH.The Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, OH on Thursday Feb. 28, with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 p.m. Private family burial will be on Friday at Huntsburg Township Cemetery.Arrangements by Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH.Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now