Bertha Holowaty, of Perry, OH, formerly of Chardon, passed away on Feb. 24, 2019, at the age of 90.She was the daughter of Louis and Esther Meyers of Edgewater, FL and Huntsburg, OH.She is survived by daughter, Elaine Hurt of Painesville; and son, Terry "Toby" Holowaty of League City, TX; grandson, Adam (Danielle) Hurt of Mentor, OH; and granddaughter, Nicole (Scott) Nixdorf of Tomball, TX; two great-grandsons, Steven and Lucas of Tomball, TX.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 67 years, George; and son, Gregory, both of Perry, OH.The Family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South Street, Chardon, OH on Thursday Feb. 28, with a Funeral Service to follow at 7:30 p.m. Private family burial will be on Friday at Huntsburg Township Cemetery.Arrangements by Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH.Information and condolences online at:www.burrservice.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019