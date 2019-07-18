Home

Bertha Srpan
Bertha Louise Srpan

Bertha Louise Srpan Obituary
Bertha Louise Srpan, 78, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Bertha is predeceased by her beloved husband, James Srpan; her son, Gary D. Srpan; sister, Carol Heard; brother, Joe Hamm; her brother-in-law, Ron Davis. She is survived by her children, Karen Watson (Randy), of Cumming, GA; siblings, Ann Davis, of Alabama; Brenda Lathem (Mike), of Kansas; Jay Hamm (Marilyn), of Kansas; and Jean Jewell, of Kansas. Additionally, Mrs. Srpan leaves behind three grandchildren, Tyler, Randy Jr., and David; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Kelsey, Brooklyn, and Hailey. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Canvas Christian Church on Browns Bridge Road, and on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Canvas Christian Church. Funeral services will on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Canvas Christian Church. Interment will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. the All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at: www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in News-Herald on July 19, 2019
