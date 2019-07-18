|
|
Bertha Louise Srpan, 78, of Cumming, GA, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Bertha is predeceased by her beloved husband, James Srpan; her son, Gary D. Srpan; sister, Carol Heard; brother, Joe Hamm; her brother-in-law, Ron Davis. She is survived by her children, Karen Watson (Randy), of Cumming, GA; siblings, Ann Davis, of Alabama; Brenda Lathem (Mike), of Kansas; Jay Hamm (Marilyn), of Kansas; and Jean Jewell, of Kansas. Additionally, Mrs. Srpan leaves behind three grandchildren, Tyler, Randy Jr., and David; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Kelsey, Brooklyn, and Hailey. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Canvas Christian Church on Browns Bridge Road, and on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Canvas Christian Church. Funeral services will on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Canvas Christian Church. Interment will be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 p.m. the All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed at: www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in News-Herald on July 19, 2019