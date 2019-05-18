|
Bertha V. Krug age 102 of Kirtland, died Monday May 6, 2019 at Slovene Home for the Aged, Cleveland, Ohio. She was born July 1, 1916 in Cleveland, Ohio.Mrs. Krug was one of the founding members of Divine Word Church in Kirtland where she was a member of Our Lady’s Guild and recipient of the Madonna Award.Bertha worked at Warner and Swasey and was Supervisor of the Filing Department for many years. She was a talented knitter and seamstress. In her later years, she spent many happy hours with her brother Joe, tending their garden of vegetables and berries. Bertha had a wonderful sense of humor, which benefitted all those who came in contact with her, even in her last days.Survivors include her nieces: Joanne Ruppe, Monica Marinko, nephew: Fred (Minna) Marinko; great niece: Christine (Michael) Hill, great-nephews: Mark Ruppe, Michael (Vanessa) Ruppe and Michael Marinko; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by parents: Joseph and Mary (Kutnar) Marinko; sisters: Jennie and Dorothy Marinko, and Mimi Davidson; brothers: Fred and Joseph; and great-nephew: Fred.The family will receive friends 10-11a.m. Friday May 24th at Divine Word Church, 8100 Eagle Rd. Kirtland, Ohio 44094, where the funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday.Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon.The family request contributions may be made to Divine Word Church, 8100 Eagle Rd. Kirtland, Ohio. 44094.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, Ohio 44060.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
