Beryl Louise Densmore, age 90, of Madison, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at her home. She was born August 21, 1929 in Birmingham, England. She came to this country with her family in 1947. Beryl met her husband and soulmate, Robert Densmore, in 1949, and they were married in 1950. Beryl truly enjoyed life with family and friends. She also enjoyed boating, camping and anything British. Beryl was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Louisa Farmiloe; and brother, John Farmiloe. She is survived by her husband, Bob; daughter, Kathleen Okorn; son, Barry (Kathleen) Densmore; brother, Gerald (Dodi) Farmiloe; sister-in-law, Brenda Krean; grandchildren, Tracy (Roy) Infalvi, Colleen Tannish, Robert (Tana) Ford, Clay (fianc e, Emily) Densmore, Tyler Densmore; and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 7210, Cleveland, Ohio 44192. Friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH 44057, followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m. A reception will immediately follow service at American Legion Post 112, 6671 Middle Ridge Rd., Madison, OH. Final resting place will be Perry Cemetery, in Perry, OH. The Behm Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 14, 2019