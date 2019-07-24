|
Beryl M. Bardy (nee: Banthien) was born January 1, 1926, and died July 1, 2019. Beryl was a graduate of Cleveland Heights High School and the Cleveland Institute of Art. She married Dean C. Bardy on September 9, 1950, and they resided together on Heath Road in Munson Township for many years.
Beryl had a keen mind, was a voracious reader of history and fiction, was committed to the welfare of animals, was attentive to politics, and was an ardent fan of classic films.
Beryl is survived by several nieces. She also leaves many attentive caregivers and staff at Holly Hill Assisted Living, which became her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gustave Henry and Stella (nee Huddleston) Banthien; her husband, Dean C. Bardy; and her brother, Gustave Henry Banthien.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date, and interment will be at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio.
Arrangements by Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH.
Published in The News-Herald on July 25, 2019