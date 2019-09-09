|
Bessie M. Robinson, age 98, resident of this area most of her life, died Saturday morning at the Jefferson Healthcare Center, where she has resided the past four years. She was born January 13, 1921, in Painesville, the daughter of Phenon M. and Mary J. (Parry) Lucas. She retired from Kenna Metal Corp. in Orwell in 1988 after 25 years of service. Mrs. Robinson was a member of the New Lyme Presbyterian Church, former member of the Jefferson Eagles Lodge Aerie Lodge #3881 and enjoyed bowling and dancing. She is survived by three children, Robin (Melody) Robinson, of Gainesville, FL, Donna Guido, of Edgewater, FL, and Carol (Jim) Klemencic, of Jefferson; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul R. Robinson; a son, Larry Robinson; and a daughter, Terry Tilford. Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the Jefferson Home of Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory, 49 W. Jefferson St., Jefferson with Elder Ruth Pierce of the New Lyme Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be in Brownville Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to New Lyme Presbyterian Church, c/o Ruth Peirce, 8340 Troutman Rd., Orwell, OH 44076.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 11, 2019