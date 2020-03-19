|
|
Beth Ann Christiansen, age 33, of Painesville, died unexpectedly with her loving boyfriend, James A. Stradford, on March 14, 2020. She was born on September 23, 1986 in Bedford, Ohio. She was a graduate of North High School and owner/operator of B&C Auto Detailing in Chardon. Beth was a fun loving, free spirit, with a dynamic personality. She had a large, loving group of friends and will be missed immensely. Beth enjoyed kayaking, photography and nature. She is survived by her mother, Joyce (nee: Henry) Christiansen; and father, Norman J. Christiansen; brother, Andrew J. Christiansen; paternal grandmother, Beatrice "Pat" Christiansen; aunts and uncles, Linda (Terry) Nearhoof, Cristyne (Christopher) Yanity, Mark (Donna) Christiansen, and Melisa Christiansen. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Nymer Christiansen; maternal grandparents, Ruth and Bob Henry; uncles, James Henry and Eric Christiansen. Beth generously gave one last selfless gift of life by being an organ donor and would encourage others to consider doing the same at www.lifebanc.org. A gathering to celebrate Beth's life will be held at a future date. Online condolences at: www.johnsonfuneralservices.net.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 22, 2020