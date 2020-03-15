|
|
Funeral service for Betsy A. Klann (nee Foy), age 73, will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Shoregate United Methodist Church, 30500 Bayridge Blvd, Willowick.Family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be private. Funeral luncheon to follow the service.Betsy was born on December 12, 1946 in Cleveland to the late Norvin M. and Betty R. (nee Phare) Foy and passed away on March 12, 2020. Betsy was a member of Shoregate United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was active with the prayer shawl group. Betsy liked quilting and sewing but her true love was family.She was the beloved wife of Donald E. Klann; loving mother of Kathryn (Robert) Brooks, Kristine (Larry) Babic, Carol (Scott) Martz and David (Erica) Klann; cherished grandmother of 12 and proud great-grandmother of one; sister of two; aunt and friend of many.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Shoregate United Methodist Church.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 16, 2020