Betsy Vargo passed away on Friday, June 19, at her home in Mentor, Ohio. She was born on November 25, 1958, to the late Anton M. and Ingrid E. (Olson) Vargo in Painesville, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by an older sister Jean.Betsy attended Broadmoor School in Mentor from a very early age. At Broadmoor she learned many life skills and became a competent reader of children’s books and learned some sign language. After graduating from Broadmoor, Betsy worked many jobs at the Deepwood Center. Her most rewarding was working in the greenhouses, watering and dibbling seeds and plants.Growing up with four older brothers, very early in her life Betsy became involved with sports, both as a fan but more as an enthusiastic participant. Betsy’s joy in sports started with her brothers pitching whiffle balls to her in the back yard and sharing their excitement as many balls cleared the back fence. One of her last sports was a Deepwood-sponsored Saturday morning bowling league.Betsy competed in softball, swimming, golf, and track and field in The Special Olympics (SO) for years. One of her favorite activities with SO was the annual trip to Columbus where she competed with athletes like herself from throughout the state. She enjoyed the camaraderie, the pizza party and sharing the spirit of the games where everyone who tries is a winner. Betsy supported her teams, the Ohio State Buckeyes, Indians and the Browns and was thrilled to meet Bernie Kosar.Betsy also loved music. She began as a fan of rock and roll but switched to country music later in life. A lasting memory for Betsy was her trip to Nashville where she heard Waylon Jennings perform at the Grand Ole Opry.Betsy became a member of her second family, the Yezzis, when her father met and later married Patricia Gail Yezzi of Mentor. She could not have picked a better second Mom. Patty and her family opened their hearts and included Anton and Betsy in all aspects of their lives. Patty gave Betsy the love and support that only a Mother can give and brought much happiness to her life.Although different in many ways Betsy's love for family and friends gave her a life of joy that she shared with everyone who knew her. Her presence helped her family become more compassionate and respectful people.Betsy is survived by her stepmother Patricia Vargo , brothers, Jim (Rosie) Vargo, John (Bambi) Vargo, Bob (Trisha) Vargo and Ron (Kathy)Vargo , and her stepbrothers and sisters, Michael Yezzi, Patty Ann (Jim) Gordon, Anna Yezzi, Michelle (Carl) Jindra, Steven (Liping) Yezzi and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.A graveside service will be held Friday, June 26th at 10:00 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, 398 Riverside Drive, Painesville, Ohio.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.