Betty A. Mandato, age 81, of Willowick, passed away November 4, 2019. She was born in Arcadia, PA, on January 12, 1938, to the late George and Annetta Kopp (nee Michaels). Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 64 years, Albert N. Mandato; children, Raymond (Cyrus Regis) Mandato, Pamela Curiale, Kevin (Carol) Mandato and Karrie (Kevin) Campbell; daughter-in-law, Ruth Mandato. Betty was a loving mother and a cherished grandmother and great-grandmother. Her greatest joy and source of pride was her family. Betty loved to laugh and lived life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Ed Mandato; son-in-law, Joseph Curiale; and her seven siblings. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Betty can be made to Mount St. Joesph in Euclid.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 6, 2019