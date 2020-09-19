1/1
Betty Ann (Pappalardo) McBride
Betty Ann McBride (nee: Pappalardo), 65, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at home, surrounded by her family. She was born August 17, 1955 in Cleveland.Betty enjoyed cooking spaghetti dinners for her family and traveling to Las Vegas with Danny. She loved watching her boys play sports and cuddling with the dogs. Betty loved a good sudoku book and a hot cup of coffee! She adored her grandchildren and was the best at puzzles.Survivors include her sons, Patrick (Lauren), Ryan, and Todd McBride and beloved dog, Chase; grandchildren, Matthew, Emily and Joseph McBride and siblings, Sandra (Gary) Nettis, Santo (Joan) Pappalardo and Jimmy (Donna) Pappalardo.Preceding Betty in death are her husband, Daniel McBride and her parents, Santo and Elizabeth Pappalardo.Services will be held at All Souls Cemetery for both Danny and Betty at a later date.Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH.Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 19 to Sep. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
