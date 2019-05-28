|
|
Betty Ann “Elizabeth” Pollock (nee Connelly), born in Cleveland on January 16, 1925, passed away on May 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lester Pollock; dear sister of Rita Grindle of Quincy, Mass., Margarite Werner (deceased) and Michael Connelly (deceased); loving daughter of Coleman and Margaret (nee Coyne) Connelly (both deceased); treasured Aunt and friend to many. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Busch Funeral Home, 7501 Ridge Rd., Parma (440)842-7800. www.buschcares.com
Published in News-Herald on May 29, 2019