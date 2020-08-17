Betty Ann Sattler (nee Staehle) age 82, of Euclid, passed away quietly at her home on August 14, 2020. She was born on January 17, 1938 in Cleveland, OH.Betty Ann dedicated her entire life and love to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as the heart of the Sattler Family. She enjoyed many years camping with her friends; proudly earning the title “Mayor of Pine Lakes Campground” from her extended family.Loving mother to Darlene (Roger) Knowles and Dwayne (Marty Swartz) Sattler; devoted grandmother to Kim, Kelly, Nicol (Don), Elizabeth (Ronnie), Noah, Jake, Kate, and Collin; dearest great-grandmother to Alyssa (Michael), Nathan, Kaitlyn, Connor, Joshua, Jason, and Joey; sister to Joan Albus (Tom), Robert Staehle (Verna), and Mary Lou Freeman (Rusty); aunt to many nieces and nephews; Georgette and Rusty were great fur-companions to her.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Ronald Sattler; daughter Diane Manjas; parents James and Lucille Staehle and sister Ginger Muntain.The family will receive family and friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 7:00 p.m. (Masks Required, Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits Will Be Observed). Inurnment will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Please Meet at Front Gate of Cemetery).To leave condolences for the family and order flowers, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
.