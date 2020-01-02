|
Mass of Christian Burial for Betty Anne Bauza (nee Pinkerton), age 88, of Wickliffe, will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Bauza passed away January 1, 2020 and was born on March 20, 1931 in Cleveland, OH. Betty was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, a member of Czech Catholic Union and Wickliffe Italian American Club where she served as a treasurer. Betty was the dearest mother of Anna (Deacon Bruce) Battista, Toni (Mike, deceased) Cirino, Thomas, Jr. (Delia), Maggie (Bob) Posipanka, William (Karen), Judy (Doug) Stuff, Betty (Tim) Bican, Rose, Sally Sheck and Mark (Kela); devoted grandmother of 17; and great-grandmother of two. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Thomas; and her parents, William and Anna (nee Stepka) Pinkerton. The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home, 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020