Betty B. Hullihen, 93 years young, of Concord Twp., died January 4, 2020, at Concord Village. She was born August 14, 1926, in Springfield, Illinois. Known as "Ma" to many, she never met a stranger, the coffee was always on and no one ever left the Hullihen table hungry. The door was always open to those in need. She filled her time with friends, children, pets, and nature. Betty was a student of life. She loved knowledge. She graduated from Kingswood School, Cranbrook in 1944 and received her BA from Washington University in St. Louis in 1949. A lover of books, art, and music, she was always open to learning new things. She had even recently tried drumming and intended to pursue playing. She received her pilot's license in the early '40s and was a long-standing member of the flying organization, Silver Wings. She was proud to still have an Ohio driver license. She was a supporter of environmental issues, animal rights, and historical preservation through too many organizations to list. Survivors include her children, Richard (Susan), Barbara, Steven (Gina) and Sheila Hullihen; grandchildren, Caley and Kelsy; and great-grandchildren, Casen, Hunter, and Wyatt. She was preceded in death by her husband, C. Richard Hullihen Jr. in 2016.A celebration of Betty's life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Lake County Dog Shelter, 105 Main St., Painesville, OH 44077 or Friends of Morley Library (Please call the Library at 440-352-3383 with any donation questions.) Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
