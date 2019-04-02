|
A Funeral Mass for Betty C. Langeloh, 92, will be held on April 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 523 Plum St., Fairport Harbor.
Betty was born January 8, 1927 in Cleveland to Nicholas V. and Albina Coppo.
She passed away on March 31, 2019 in Akron, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty is survived by her children, Nick (Gail) Colgrove, Mel (Patty) Colgrove, Cathy (Dan) Simunich, Sue Langeloh, Penny (Jim) Skoog, and Jaymie Morris. She was a loving and wonderful Nanny to many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Betty was a graduate of Andrews Schools for Girls, Class of 1946. Her second home (and love) was Seattle, Washington, where many family members still reside. She enjoyed traveling with her beloved husband, Jack.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Langeloh; sister, Frances Williams; her parents; and her son, John Langeloh.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Church Youth Group, or Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Rd. #10, Cleveland, OH 44131.
Published in The News-Herald on Apr. 3, 2019