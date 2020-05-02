Betty (Marshall) Denman died suddenly at her home in Concord Township, on April 28, 2020. Betty is now reunited with her loving husband Alfred Denman. Betty was a life-long resident of Lake County, Ohio. Betty was the youngest of nine siblings, born to Herbert and Leona Marshall. After losing both of her natural parents at a young age, Betty lived with her beloved brother Wilber and his wife Vivian. Betty graduated from Fairport Harbor High School, a proud member of the class of 1956. Betty went on to attend Miami University and graduated in 1960 with a liberal arts degree. Following college, she returned home to Fairport and that summer married the love of her life, and fellow Fairport High School alumnus, Alfred. Betty was passionate about education. After graduation from college, she worked as an elementary school teacher. She eventually used her love of education to help many adults in need in Lake County. She accomplished this as the Director of the Adult Basic Education program in Lake County. She ultimately joined her husband in the pursuit of his passions as an attorney, helping him run his business by managing the daily operations of his law firm that he started in Lake County in 1971. In her free time, Betty loved to travel and read, always seeking to expand her knowledge of people and the world. She loved spending time with her cousin and favorite travelling companion Sally Rogers from Ontario. She could often be found playing gin rummy with her many friends in Lake County and Venice, Florida, where she and Alfred resided in the winter months. But nothing compared to her favorite activity, spending time with her extended family. Betty could always be found planning for the next time she would see her family and share laughs and stories. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She was also never more than a few feet away from one of the many dogs that she spent time with over her life. None more important to her than her little Ruby, who kept her spirits up and was her constant companion since the passing of Alfred.Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband Alfred; her parents, Herbert and Leona Marshall and her eight siblings. She is survived by her four children: Mark (Patrice), Timothy, Susan (Michael) Lerner, and David (Sally). She will be missed by her twelve grandchildren: Alex, Jake and Nick Denman, Clayton, Sarah, Mitchell and Samantha Denman, Samuel, Matthew, Benjamin and Emma Lerner and Andrew Denman. She is also survived by her beloved nieces: Karen (Dr. Larry) Wilson and Maria Mason and great nephew and niece, Max and Natalya Mason.Due to restrictions that are in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Mass for Betty will be held at a later date.Betty was a lover of the arts and theater. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name made to the Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Avenue W., Venice, Florida. Betty always supported the Venice Theatre and was proud of the support the theater gave the local community.Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary, online condolences and memorial gifts available at www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 2 to May 3, 2020.