Betty (Crissey) Evis, 86, of Wickliffe, passed away May 17, 2019 at her home.She was born June 4, 1932 in Cumberland Valley, PA, the daughter of the late William and Mae (Krishner) Miller.Betty is survived by her children: Diane Pastor, Raymond (Cindy) Crissey, Donna Crissey, Barb (Stephen) Hunsucker, Bill Crissey, and John Crissey; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her first husband of 25 years, Kenneth Crissey; and second husband, Bill Evis.A private service will be held.Condolences may be sent to the family C/O John Crissey, 30335 Euclid Ave., Trailer 79, Wickliffe, OH 44092.
Published in News-Herald on May 21, 2019
