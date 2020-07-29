Betty J. Chulick, 89, beloved wife and mother of seven children, peacefully passed away surrounded by her family on July 28, 2020. Betty was born April 5, 1931, in Cleveland Ohio, the youngest child of Henrietta Ruth and Hugh Nicholl. She met her future husband, Louis, at Eaton Axle in 1950 and were married four years later. Betty and Lou remained together until she passed. Betty was a strong, kind, and loving woman, who devoted her life to her family. She will be missed by everyone who knew her. Betty is survived by her husband, Louis; her seven children, Gary, Mark (Tina), Sherilyn (Bill Jager), Randy, Craig L., Kim and Keith (Michele); her grandchildren, Bill, Stephanie, Gabrielle, Miranda, Evan, Natalie, Nathan, Parker, and Madysen. Betty was preceded in death by her two brothers, William Beebe and George Nicholl; and her sister, Dorothy Barrett Daher. Her final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Hts. Betty’s visitation will be immediately prior to mass on Friday 10 to 11 a.m. at the Church. Her funeral mass will follow her visitation at 11 a.m., Friday, at St. Bede’s Church, 9114 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor. Masks are required. Services have been entrusted to the Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations.