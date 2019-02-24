|
Mass of Christian Burial for Betty J. (Boldin) Churney, 89, of Concord Twp., will be at 10 am Thursday, February 28, 2019 at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9935 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. (Please meet at the church)Family will receive friends 4-8 pm Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby, OH 44094.Betty passed away peacefully, February 23, 2019 at Hospice House in Cleveland. Born October 3, 1929 in Cleveland, she lived in Willoughby and Euclid before moving to Concord Twp. 20 years ago.Betty met her husband, Jack, at a New Year’s Eve Party in 1948. They were married for 45 years and raised three children. Betty loved to bake, play cards, knit/sew, do yard work and clean house.Survivors include her children, DiAnne (Tim) Herbert, John Churney, and Jim Churney; grandchildren, Christine Remington, Carrie (Dean) Martucci, Jaclyn (Robert) Drago, John Michael (Erin) Churney, Brandy (Rick) Kushan, and Steven (Kristin) Churney and 14 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in April 1996. Her granddaughters, Katherine Ann and Elise Churney; brother, Robert Boldin; and her parents, Anton and Mary (Stich) Boldin are also deceased.Final resting place will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp.Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, www.alz.org/cleveland/donate.www.davisbabcock.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 26, 2019