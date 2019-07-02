Home

Betty J. Hodina


1936 - 2019
Betty J. Hodina, 83, of Madison, formerly of Spring Hill, Florida and Mentor, died June 29, 2019 at Homestead II in Painesville. She was born January 23, 1936 in Cleveland. Mrs. Hodina was a cafeteria worker for the Mentor School System for over 20 years. Her hobbies included various forms of arts and crafts, but her favorite was crocheting, making many things for her grandchildren and hats for the needy. Betty had a love for camping which started when she became a volunteer with her daughter’s Girl Scout and her son’s Boy Scout troops, holding various positions including den mother, troop leader, and committee chair. In addition to her work with scouts, she was also active with the Cardinal Mothers group at Mentor High School. She enjoyed reading, playing card games, spending time with the Trinity Mamas and her Tops/Kops groups. Betty also loved spending time with her family going to her grandchildren’s various sporting events, band concerts and plays. Survivors are her children, Bonnie (Marc) Bittner, and Robert (Patricia) Hodina; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Rusty) Bergandine, Dawn Bittner, Douglas (Ashley Romina) Bittner, James, Adam and Christopher Hodina, Stacy (Kip) Sterner, and Jason (Brittany) Hodina; and her great-grandchildren, George, Logan, Leon, Cole, Charlie and Noah. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Hodina Sr.; sons, Richard A. Hodina Jr. and Edward Hodina; and her great-granddaughter, Cali Lieber Hodina. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service in memory of Betty will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Entombment will be at Whitehaven Memorial Park, Mayfield Village, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192. Donate online at www.hospicewr.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 3, 2019
