|
|
Funeral service for Betty J. (nee Keller) Idle, 94, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, 7271 Lakeshore Blvd., Mentor.Betty passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Heartland of Mentor.Born December 3, 1924, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for over 50 years, living in Eastlake and Mentor. Betty was a member for over 50 years at the Mentor Plains United Methodist Church, where she was active with the ladies group. She was also a member of the Mentor Senior Center, where she enjoyed swimming exercises, loved gardening, and was an excellent seamstress.She was the loving mother of Kenneth A. (Cindy) Idle of Florida, Donald R. (Kay) Idle of Florida, and Cheryl J. (John) Gilliam of Mentor; mother-in-law of Linda Idle of Madison; cherished grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 23; sister of Fred J. “Buddy” (Mary) Keller; sister-in-law of George Gazso; and aunt of many nieces and nephews.Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond E. Idle; son, Robert D. Idle; parents, Fred and Rose (nee Novak) Keller; and sister, Evelyn Gazso.Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby.Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019