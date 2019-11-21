Home

Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Betty J. Mowery


1930 - 2019
Betty J. Mowery Obituary
Betty J. Mowery, 89, of Painesville, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Heartland of Mentor. She was born May 20, 1930, in Geneva, Ohio to the late Forrest and Alice Rhoads. Betty was a member of the Painesville United Methodist Church, singing in the choir for many years. Her favorite pastime was watching Ohio Sports teams, doing crossword puzzles and playing board games with her family. Betty is now singing with the angels. Survivors include her children, William (Laura) Mowery, Paul Mowery, Susan Mowery, Brenda Walsh and Charlotte Evans; grandchildren, Jeremy Walsh, Monica Walsh, Faith Evans, John Mowery and Peter Mowery; five great-grandchildren; sister, Pamela (Bob) Plecha; brother, Gilbert Rhoads; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband, Carl; and sister, Audrey. Private family services were held. Thank you to the Heartland of Mentor staff and Hospice for the wonderful care you gave to Betty. Contributions in memory of Betty may be made to Heartland Hospice at www.HeartlandHospiceFund.org. Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
