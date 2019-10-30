|
Betty J. Ward, age 91, passed away October 28, 2019. She was born September 28, 1928 in Geneva, Ohio to John M. and Edith (Scheffler) Coach. She was married to the late Harold Ward on September 28, 1946. Together, they owned and operated a motel in Bedford called the Cee-Ray Motel. They eventually moved to Madison, Ohio, where they became active members at Park Street United Methodist Church. Betty enjoyed many things like roller-skating and bowling. She always looked forward to her summer "Family Reunion" with all of her friends, and adored her "Wednesday Wendy’s Gals" who met weekly. Betty liked being outdoors more than indoors and could be found taking care of her garden and working with her John Deer Tractor, which she would probably like to be buried with. She loved taking care of the birds that shared her home garden (really, her whole yard). Betty leaves behind sons, Kenneth R. (Patricia) Ward and Chris A. (Casey) Ward; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; and son, Dennis R. Ward. Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the Behm Family Funeral Home, 26 River Street, Madison, OH. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, November 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Final resting place will be at Sharp Cemetery in Willoughby. Contributions may be made to Madison Park United Methodist Church, 31 Park Street, Madison, OH.Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at: www.behmfuneral.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 1, 2019