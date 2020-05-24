Betty Jane Eubank, age 89 of Painesville Twp., died on May 23, 2020 at Heather Hill Nursing Home in Chardon, Ohio. Betty was born on December 7, 1930 in Harrison county, WVa to the late Lee W. and Emma P. (Root) Keener and was one of eleven children. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping, and was a wonderful cook.Betty is survived by her daughter, Mina (Herb) Dinken; sons: Gary (Nita), Stephen (Jackie), and Duane (Cheryl); daughter-in-law, Sue Lynn Eubank; grandchildren: Becky, Herb, Mariah, Josh, Gary Jr., Bobby, David, Nicole, Nativa, Ashley, Sarah, Chuck, Mary, Leora, and Tom; and many great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John W. Eubank, whom she married on August 1, 1948; and sons, Billy and John E.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 5-7PM at Johnson Funeral Home, 368 Mentor Ave., Painesville, Ohio 44077. A funeral service will be 11:00AM on Thursday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Riverside Cemetery, Painesville.Social distancing practices will be observed.Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.orgOnline condolences at www.johnsonfuneralservices.net
Published in News-Herald from May 24 to May 25, 2020.