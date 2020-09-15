1/1
Betty Jane Jenei
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Services for Betty Jane (nee: Baker) (Catlett) Jenei, 96, of Willoughby, will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service. Mrs. Jenei passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Heartland of Willoughby. She loved gardening and enjoyed crafts, sewing and operated her own upholstery business, Catlett Upholstery for many years. Survivors are her children, Marjorie Catlett, Bill (Sandra) Catlett, Mark Catlett, Kurt (Kyoko) Catlett and Jeff (Lea Ann) Catlett; grandchildren, Melanie, Sophia, Kurt, Jr., William, Jr. and Angel and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Catlett; and her grandchildren, Wendy and Mathew. Her parents, Adolf and Ruth (Plant) Baker are also deceased. Private family interment will be in Willoughby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
03:00 PM
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved