Services for Betty Jane (nee: Baker) (Catlett) Jenei, 96, of Willoughby, will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, prior to the service. Mrs. Jenei passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at Heartland of Willoughby. She loved gardening and enjoyed crafts, sewing and operated her own upholstery business, Catlett Upholstery for many years. Survivors are her children, Marjorie Catlett, Bill (Sandra) Catlett, Mark Catlett, Kurt (Kyoko) Catlett and Jeff (Lea Ann) Catlett; grandchildren, Melanie, Sophia, Kurt, Jr., William, Jr. and Angel and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Newton Catlett; and her grandchildren, Wendy and Mathew. Her parents, Adolf and Ruth (Plant) Baker are also deceased. Private family interment will be in Willoughby Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to The Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44113.