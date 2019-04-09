|
A lifelong resident of Perry, Betty Jane Sines, age 96, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones.She was born January 24, 1923, in Perry, to Dusty and Gladys Cross.Betty was married to Junior Sines for 40 years until his death on March 26, 1989. She also had a son, Donald Jon Sines, who died in 1960.Betty loved to cook for friends and family. She was very creative and ambitious, spending a lot of time painting and gardening. She also loved music and dancing. She was preceded in death by her five sisters, Edna Mae Brown, Mary Coy, Barbara Pudder, Ida Mae Brewster, and Joan Chapman Smith.She is survived by her children, Raymond (Suanne) Sines, Terry (Gretchen) Sines, and Pam (Dale) Schlauch; grandchildren, Stephanie (Joe) Medlen, Amanda Rae Sines, Victoria (Dominic) Lamarco, Gretal (Mike) Collins, Cassie (Dusty) Crofoot, Maggie (Rob) Walker; and many great-grandchildren.Private Graveside Services will be observed.Contributions may be made in her name to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Online obituary and guest book at:www.behmfuneral.com.
