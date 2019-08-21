|
|
The beloved Betty Jean Prucey (nee Carey), age 75, of Chester Twp., formerly of Painesville Twp., passed away peacefully with her family by her side on August 19, 2019 at Maltz Hospice House, Beachwood, OH.Born November 28, 1943 in Wayne, WV, to Elmer and Thelma (nee Vaughn) Carey, she has been an area resident most of her adult life. She began working for the Lake County Court System in August of 1971 and continued as the General Office Manager until her retirement in 2003.Betty was an avid gardener and enjoyed doing calligraphy. She loved her “little yellow VW Beetle” but most of all, spending time with her family.She is survived by her children: Debora (Brett) Jones of Chester Twp., and Brian David Wright of Brookfield; grandchildren, Randal L. Hill, Brett R. Jones and Ryan Patrick Jones. She also leaves her sisters, Bonnie Clifford and Patricia (Robert) Collier.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip Prucey, Sr; and her brother, Denver Rodger Carey.The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:45 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 7:45 p.m. at the Burr Funeral Home, 116 South St., Chardon, 44024. Private family burial will be held.The family suggests donations to The Salvation Army, https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/.Information and condolences online at www.burrservice.com
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019