Betty Lou Hedges
Betty Lou Hedges, age 89, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2020. She was a 15 year plus resident of Painesville and lived for many years in Novelty. Betty was a member of the Aquilegia Garden Club and the Last Monday Book Club, and enjoyed flower arranging, Cleveland sports teams, theater and opera. She worked as a teacher in the West Geauga Schools Westwood Elementary for 25 plus years and also the Cleveland Heights Schools.She is survived by her son, Jeff.Betty was preceded in death by her husband, John J.; father, Trevor J. Thomas, and mother, Louise Thomas.Private family services. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Betty’s name to the Rescue Village www.rescuevillage.org. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
